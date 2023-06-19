A share of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW) closed at $1.31 per share on Friday, up from $1.18 day before. While Hammerhead Energy Inc. has overperformed by 11.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HHRSW rose by 125.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.40 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 80.11% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HHRSW is registering an average volume of 90.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.69%, with a gain of 8.26% over the past seven days.