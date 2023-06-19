The share price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) fell to $8.53 per share on Friday from $9.60. While Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -11.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRIN fell by -47.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.22 to $6.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.50% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GRIN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRIN is recording an average volume of 53.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.95%, with a loss of -2.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is based in the Singapore. When comparing Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -114.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Barclays Capital Securities Ltd. made another increased to its shares in GRIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 269 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 95,669.

During the first quarter, CSS LLC subtracted a -60,934 position in GRIN. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP purchased an additional 46053.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 433.24%, now holding 56683.0 shares worth $0.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LL decreased its GRIN holdings by -60.14% and now holds 56226.0 GRIN shares valued at $0.4 million with the lessened 84835.0 shares during the period. GRIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.