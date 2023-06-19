Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) marked $10.10 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $10.53. While Verde Clean Fuels Inc. has underperformed by -4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VGAS rose by 1.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $4.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Verde Clean Fuels Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 34.10K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VGAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.69%, with a loss of -15.83% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Verde Clean Fuels Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VGAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VGAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 75,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.88 million, following the purchase of 75,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its VGAS holdings by -49.22% and now holds 27196.0 VGAS shares valued at $0.32 million with the lessened 26360.0 shares during the period. VGAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.00% at present.