A share of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) closed at $1.46 per share on Friday, up from $1.24 day before. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 17.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADD fell by -71.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.38 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.59% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADD is registering an average volume of 129.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.60%, with a gain of 10.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 51,211 shares of the stock, with a value of $67086.0, following the purchase of 51,211 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its ADD holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 ADD shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 15715.0 shares during the period. ADD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.