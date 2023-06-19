A share of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) closed at $5.03 per share on Friday, up from $4.83 day before. While Coya Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA)

Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 209.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COYA is registering an average volume of 123.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.73%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coya Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Greenlight Capital, Inc. made another increased to its shares in COYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its COYA holdings by 134.24% and now holds 2846.0 COYA shares valued at $12722.0 with the added 1631.0 shares during the period. COYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.66% at present.