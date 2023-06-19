Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) closed Friday at $1.28 per share, down from $1.31 a day earlier. While Muscle Maker Inc. has underperformed by -2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRIL rose by 274.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.60 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.25% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 123.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Muscle Maker Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRIL is recording an average volume of 304.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a gain of 0.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Muscle Maker Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRIL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRIL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GRIL has increased by 27.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 532,718 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.58 million, following the purchase of 114,720 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in GRIL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.76%.

At the end of the first quarter, Walleye Capital LLC increased its GRIL holdings by 119.47% and now holds 0.16 million GRIL shares valued at $0.17 million with the added 86990.0 shares during the period. GRIL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.