A share of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE:EDN) closed at $11.98 per share on Friday, up from $11.24 day before. While Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR has overperformed by 6.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDN rose by 152.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.72 to $3.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.36% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 30, 2018, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE: EDN) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EDN is registering an average volume of 26.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.05, showing decline from the present price of $11.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in EDN has increased by 99.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 107,655 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.01 million, following the purchase of 53,583 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in EDN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 50.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 20,313 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 60,856.

EDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.