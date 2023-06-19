Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) closed Friday at $1.73 per share, up from $1.72 a day earlier. While Eightco Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCTO fell by -99.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $342.00 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.41% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 329.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Eightco Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OCTO is recording an average volume of 563.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.17%, with a loss of -6.49% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Eightco Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCTO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCTO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OCTO has increased by 123.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 69,755 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 38,577 additional shares during the last quarter. PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OCTO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 88.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32686.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,363.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 8,199 position in OCTO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1286.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.93%, now holding 8880.0 shares worth $15806.0. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its OCTO holdings by 1,148.10% and now holds 6565.0 OCTO shares valued at $11686.0 with the added 6039.0 shares during the period. OCTO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.60% at present.