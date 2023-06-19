In Friday’s session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) marked $0.99 per share, up from $0.96 in the previous session. While 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YQ fell by -51.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.37 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.04% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) to Underperform.

Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -96.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and YQ has an average volume of 76.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.20%, with a gain of 5.34% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Securities LLC’s position in YQ has increased by 311.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 126,174 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 95,478 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in YQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,165 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 115,121.

YQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.