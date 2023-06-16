In Thursday’s session, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) marked $15.91 per share, up from $15.39 in the previous session. While Domo Inc. has overperformed by 3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMO fell by -33.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.43 to $11.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Domo Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 84.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DOMO has an average volume of 568.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 10.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domo Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOMO has increased by 7.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,903,021 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.98 million, following the purchase of 274,408 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 146,413 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,566,888.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 161,028 position in DOMO. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.15%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $13.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L increased its DOMO holdings by 5.09% and now holds 0.77 million DOMO shares valued at $12.26 million with the added 37411.0 shares during the period. DOMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.