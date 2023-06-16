A share of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) closed at $0.40 per share on Thursday, up from $0.38 day before. While REE Automotive Ltd. has overperformed by 4.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -66.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.74 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.16% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) to Neutral.

Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and REE is registering an average volume of 500.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.58%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its REE holdings by -17.28% and now holds 1.72 million REE shares valued at $0.5 million with the lessened -0.36 million shares during the period. REE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.40% at present.