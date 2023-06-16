As of Thursday, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) stock closed at $4.49, up from $4.20 the previous day. While Newpark Resources Inc. has overperformed by 6.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NR rose by 19.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.91 to $2.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.29% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2020, CapitalOne Downgraded Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Newpark Resources Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NR is recording 548.87K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 2.51% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Newpark Resources Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP’s position in NR has decreased by -0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,978,458 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.91 million, following the sale of -35,193 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in NR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -158,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,408,350.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 708,123 position in NR. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd sold an additional -1.71 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.52%, now holding 4.98 million shares worth $19.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NR holdings by 0.74% and now holds 4.12 million NR shares valued at $16.46 million with the added 30235.0 shares during the period. NR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.40% at present.