Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) marked $43.30 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $44.11. While Match Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTCH fell by -40.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.37 to $30.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.03% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Match Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MTCH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a gain of 10.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.36, showing growth from the present price of $43.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Match Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Match Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTCH has increased by 4.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,946,866 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.14 billion, following the purchase of 1,228,086 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC made another increased to its shares in MTCH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 293,321 additional shares for a total stake of worth $596.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,172,812.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 484,450 position in MTCH. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.37%, now holding 12.22 million shares worth $451.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its MTCH holdings by 7.45% and now holds 10.6 million MTCH shares valued at $391.12 million with the added 0.73 million shares during the period. MTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.60% at present.