As of Thursday, Euronav NV’s (NYSE:EURN) stock closed at $16.44, up from $16.19 the previous day. While Euronav NV has overperformed by 1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 50.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $9.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) to Buy.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 197.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EURN is recording 1.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.13, showing growth from the present price of $16.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Norges Bank Investment Management’s position in EURN has increased by 16.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,467,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.05 million, following the purchase of 790,131 additional shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in EURN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 405,213 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,008,830.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 19,758 position in EURN. Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI sold an additional -1.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -32.79%, now holding 3.13 million shares worth $53.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its EURN holdings by 1,609.71% and now holds 2.5 million EURN shares valued at $43.02 million with the added 2.35 million shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.73% at present.