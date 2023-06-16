As of Thursday, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock closed at $35.44, up from $35.01 the previous day. While Cytokinetics Incorporated has overperformed by 1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYTK fell by -9.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.80 to $32.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.69% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 17, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 318.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 713.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CYTK is recording 890.37K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.94%, with a loss of -6.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.93, showing growth from the present price of $35.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cytokinetics Incorporated Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CYTK has decreased by -2.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,682,547 shares of the stock, with a value of $511.73 million, following the sale of -302,816 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CYTK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -514,288 additional shares for a total stake of worth $413.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,066,572.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 106,928 position in CYTK. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.04%, now holding 7.53 million shares worth $281.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CYTK holdings by -5.77% and now holds 4.75 million CYTK shares valued at $177.8 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. CYTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 115.11% at present.