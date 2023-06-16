The share price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) rose to $9.98 per share on Thursday from $9.95. While Robinhood Markets Inc. has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOOD rose by 38.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.76 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.10% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to Neutral.

Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HOOD is recording an average volume of 6.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 5.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.61, showing growth from the present price of $9.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Robinhood Markets Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOOD has increased by 2.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,686,506 shares of the stock, with a value of $483.98 million, following the purchase of 1,559,929 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HOOD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,488,889 additional shares for a total stake of worth $280.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,734,313.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. added a 3,721,835 position in HOOD. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 3.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.08%, now holding 24.31 million shares worth $215.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HOOD holdings by 0.28% and now holds 21.0 million HOOD shares valued at $185.83 million with the added 58710.0 shares during the period. HOOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.70% at present.