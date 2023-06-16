As of Thursday, Phoenix New Media Limited’s (NYSE:FENG) stock closed at $2.15, down from $2.20 the previous day. While Phoenix New Media Limited has underperformed by -2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FENG fell by -45.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.88 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.93% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2018, JP Morgan started tracking Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Phoenix New Media Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FENG is recording 83.08K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a loss of -3.59% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Phoenix New Media Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FENG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FENG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MW Gestion SA made another increased to its shares in FENG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 75.21%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its FENG holdings by -2.98% and now holds 35831.0 FENG shares valued at $81695.0 with the lessened 1100.0 shares during the period. FENG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.00% at present.