A share of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) closed at $105.06 per share on Thursday, down from $105.18 day before. While MKS Instruments Inc. has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MKSI fell by -2.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.93 to $64.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.79% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 01, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) to Buy.

Analysis of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)

It’s important to note that MKSI shareholders are currently getting $0.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MKS Instruments Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MKSI is registering an average volume of 626.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.34%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $106.57, showing growth from the present price of $105.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MKSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MKS Instruments Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is based in the USA. When comparing MKS Instruments Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -124.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MKSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MKSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in MKSI has increased by 5.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,890,670 shares of the stock, with a value of $577.92 million, following the purchase of 351,886 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MKSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 172,547 additional shares for a total stake of worth $538.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,425,914.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -21,283 position in MKSI. Victory Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 63989.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.67%, now holding 3.78 million shares worth $316.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its MKSI holdings by 107.87% and now holds 2.32 million MKSI shares valued at $194.54 million with the added 1.2 million shares during the period. MKSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.