In Thursday’s session, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) marked $7.90 per share, down from $8.00 in the previous session. While Materialise NV has underperformed by -1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTLS fell by -37.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.07 to $7.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.78% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2023, Kepler Upgraded Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) to Buy.

Analysis of Materialise NV (MTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Materialise NV’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MTLS has an average volume of 103.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.79%, with a loss of -18.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Materialise NV Shares?

Software – Application giant Materialise NV (MTLS) is based in the Belgium and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Materialise NV shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 292.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2676.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas, made another decreased to its shares in MTLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -287,003 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,059,409.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -2,071,260 position in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased an additional 30291.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.12%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $13.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Legal & General Investment Manage increased its MTLS holdings by 0.95% and now holds 1.07 million MTLS shares valued at $9.6 million with the added 10087.0 shares during the period. MTLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.