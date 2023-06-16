As of Thursday, The E.W. Scripps Company’s (NASDAQ:SSP) stock closed at $8.10, up from $8.06 the previous day. While The E.W. Scripps Company has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSP fell by -39.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.44 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.74% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The E.W. Scripps Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SSP is recording 321.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a loss of -5.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The E.W. Scripps Company Shares?

The Broadcasting market is dominated by The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) based in the USA. When comparing The E.W. Scripps Company shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -445.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SSP has decreased by -1.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,994,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.82 million, following the sale of -154,461 additional shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SSP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -50,221 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,205,785.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 29,595 position in SSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 55163.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.01%, now holding 5.5 million shares worth $46.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its SSP holdings by 0.09% and now holds 3.57 million SSP shares valued at $30.1 million with the added 3096.0 shares during the period. SSP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.00% at present.