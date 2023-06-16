The share price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) rose to $42.27 per share on Thursday from $41.09. While Surgery Partners Inc. has overperformed by 2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY rose by 37.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.59 to $20.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.70% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) to Buy.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Surgery Partners Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SGRY is recording an average volume of 599.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 6.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.70, showing growth from the present price of $42.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SGRY has increased by 2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,038,214 shares of the stock, with a value of $675.74 million, following the purchase of 440,435 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in SGRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 151,794 additional shares for a total stake of worth $275.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,946,272.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 760,147 position in SGRY. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 85490.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.56%, now holding 5.56 million shares worth $220.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its SGRY holdings by -6.91% and now holds 5.45 million SGRY shares valued at $216.13 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. SGRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.00% at present.