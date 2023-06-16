In Thursday’s session, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) marked $94.20 per share, down from $95.32 in the previous session. While Bunge Limited has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BG fell by -9.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.99 to $80.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.85% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

With BG’s current dividend of $2.65 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bunge Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BG has an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 3.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $124.70, showing growth from the present price of $94.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bunge Limited Shares?

Farm Products giant Bunge Limited (BG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bunge Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in BG has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,995,345 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.87 billion, following the purchase of 385,014 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,786,877 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.65 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,631,212.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,486,028 position in BG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 77.53%, now holding 6.81 million shares worth $637.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its BG holdings by -12.13% and now holds 4.27 million BG shares valued at $400.0 million with the lessened -0.59 million shares during the period. BG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.