In Thursday’s session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) marked $2.81 per share, up from $2.62 in the previous session. While Grupo Supervielle S.A. has overperformed by 7.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV rose by 92.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.22 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.70% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) to Underweight.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

With SUPV’s current dividend of $0.03 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 150.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SUPV has an average volume of 375.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a gain of 7.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.77, showing decline from the present price of $2.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SUPV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SUPV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s position in SUPV has decreased by -11.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,520,689 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.39 million, following the sale of -200,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in SUPV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 838.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 342,980 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 383,880.

At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its SUPV holdings by 51.02% and now holds 0.18 million SUPV shares valued at $0.41 million with the added 61844.0 shares during the period. SUPV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.20% at present.