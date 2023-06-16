Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) marked $17.29 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $17.20. While Expro Group Holdings N.V. has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPRO rose by 52.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.04 to $8.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.31% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Goldman started tracking Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 585.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XPRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -6.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expro Group Holdings N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oak Hill Advisors LP’s position in XPRO has increased by 0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,956,773 shares of the stock, with a value of $396.94 million, following the purchase of 43,838 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in XPRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 137.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,981,790 additional shares for a total stake of worth $240.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,073,286.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -3,685,352 position in XPRO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.70%, now holding 5.16 million shares worth $102.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme increased its XPRO holdings by 10.15% and now holds 4.56 million XPRO shares valued at $90.77 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. XPRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.70% at present.