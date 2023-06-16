As of Thursday, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock closed at $56.10, down from $58.04 the previous day. While Sage Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAGE rose by 76.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.99 to $30.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.24% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) to Outperform.

Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 106.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SAGE is recording 509.20K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.82, showing growth from the present price of $56.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sage Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAGE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAGE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SAGE has increased by 8.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,083,410 shares of the stock, with a value of $346.02 million, following the purchase of 532,142 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in SAGE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 198,287 additional shares for a total stake of worth $279.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,714,423.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 91,869 position in SAGE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 20655.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.57%, now holding 3.58 million shares worth $174.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG increased its SAGE holdings by 4.07% and now holds 3.09 million SAGE shares valued at $150.95 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. SAGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.70% at present.