A share of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) closed at $7.41 per share on Thursday, up from $7.36 day before. While Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has overperformed by 0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BVN fell by -0.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.73 to $5.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.05% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

It’s important to note that BVN shareholders are currently getting $0.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BVN is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a loss of -2.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.88, showing growth from the present price of $7.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Shares?

A giant in the Other Precious Metals & Mining market, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is based in the Peru. When comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AFP Integra SA’s position in BVN has increased by 156.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,521,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $194.58 million, following the purchase of 16,809,176 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another increased to its shares in BVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,337,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $193.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,436,975.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC added a 79,186 position in BVN. 1832 Asset Management LP sold an additional -3.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.48%, now holding 12.15 million shares worth $85.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BVN holdings by -7.41% and now holds 9.25 million BVN shares valued at $65.4 million with the lessened -0.74 million shares during the period. BVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.30% at present.