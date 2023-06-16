Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 10.44% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.18. Its current price is -90.67% under its 52-week high of $1.95 and 34.81% more than its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.27% below the high and +18.86% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CNXA’s SMA-200 is $0.2588.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CNXA stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.13 for the last tewlve months.

How does Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.10% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.73% of its stock and 13.45% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 1.02 million shares that make 7.52% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.19 million.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 56831.0 shares of CNXA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10456.0.

An overview of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) traded 501,668 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1766 and price change of -0.0306. With the moving average of $0.1753 and a price change of +0.0064, about 919,809 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CNXA’s 100-day average volume is 891,851 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.1923 and a price change of -0.1036.