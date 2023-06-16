The share price of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) rose to $7.40 per share on Thursday from $7.04. While Carisma Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARM rose by 40.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.21 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 31, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) to Buy.

Analysis of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 294.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Carisma Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CARM is recording an average volume of 175.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a gain of 21.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carisma Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CARM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CARM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CARM has increased by 4.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 562,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.33 million, following the purchase of 23,004 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 411,398.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -148 position in CARM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 3956.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.45%, now holding 0.12 million shares worth $0.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CARM holdings by 34.05% and now holds 68295.0 CARM shares valued at $0.28 million with the added 17347.0 shares during the period. CARM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.90% at present.