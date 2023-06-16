Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) marked $4.14 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $3.81. While Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 8.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG)

In order to gain a clear picture of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 520.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.95M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BFRG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.51%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BFRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BFRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 150,776 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.67 million, following the purchase of 150,776 additional shares during the last quarter.

BFRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.97% at present.