ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) marked $0.62 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $0.63. While ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEY fell by -51.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.30 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.42% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 85.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AEY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a loss of -2.36% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in AEY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -20,402 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 105,500.

At the end of the first quarter, Caldwell Sutter Capital, Inc. increased its AEY holdings by 4.53% and now holds 71056.0 AEY shares valued at $67503.0 with the added 3080.0 shares during the period. AEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.80% at present.