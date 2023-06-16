As of Thursday, Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) stock closed at $12.70, up from $11.77 the previous day. While Cullinan Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 7.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEM rose by 5.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.89 to $7.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.31% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 15, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM)

One of the most important indicators of Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CGEM is recording 273.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a loss of -2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cullinan Oncology Inc. Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) based in the USA. When comparing Cullinan Oncology Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -423.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CHI Advisors LLC’s position in CGEM has increased by 0.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,349,460 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.59 million, following the purchase of 31,916 additional shares during the last quarter. BVF Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in CGEM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -57.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,312,358 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,196,701.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -256,082 position in CGEM. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.06%, now holding 1.87 million shares worth $18.2 million. CGEM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.