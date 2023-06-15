As of Wednesday, Duolingo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock closed at $154.84, down from $159.50 the previous day. While Duolingo Inc. has underperformed by -2.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOL rose by 83.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $168.40 to $64.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.78% in the last 200 days.

On June 07, 2023, JMP Securities Downgraded Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Duolingo Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DUOL is recording 649.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a gain of 1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $152.29, showing decline from the present price of $154.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duolingo Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in DUOL has increased by 37.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,467,624 shares of the stock, with a value of $608.31 million, following the purchase of 1,214,871 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $565.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,156,738.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 148,093 position in DUOL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 45536.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.28%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $195.45 million. DUOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.