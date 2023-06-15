Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) marked $67.67 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $69.10. While Civitas Resources Inc. has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIVI rose by 0.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.09 to $40.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.48% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

CIVI currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Civitas Resources Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 723.21K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CIVI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -5.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.29, showing growth from the present price of $67.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Civitas Resources Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Civitas Resources Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in CIVI has decreased by -22.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,480,721 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.14 billion, following the sale of -4,918,032 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CIVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 123,111 additional shares for a total stake of worth $614.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,892,196.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,526,301 position in CIVI. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.72%, now holding 4.69 million shares worth $323.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its CIVI holdings by 630.35% and now holds 2.93 million CIVI shares valued at $202.56 million with the added 2.53 million shares during the period. CIVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 107.81% at present.