Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) closed Wednesday at $15.12 per share, up from $14.93 a day earlier. While Gold Fields Limited has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFI rose by 61.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.78 to $7.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) to Underweight.

Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

The current dividend for GFI investors is set at $0.41 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gold Fields Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GFI is recording an average volume of 5.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a loss of -3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.93, showing growth from the present price of $15.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gold Fields Limited Shares?

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is based in the South Africa and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing Gold Fields Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in GFI has increased by 14.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 57,730,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $898.29 million, following the purchase of 7,500,380 additional shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors made another increased to its shares in GFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,858,764 additional shares for a total stake of worth $269.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,324,898.

During the first quarter, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. subtracted a -191,287 position in GFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.03%, now holding 9.25 million shares worth $143.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its GFI holdings by -37.05% and now holds 6.49 million GFI shares valued at $101.04 million with the lessened -3.82 million shares during the period. GFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.10% at present.