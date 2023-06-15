Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) marked $10.03 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $10.20. While Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has underperformed by -1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRE fell by -17.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.93 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.84% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) to Neutral.

Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

ACRE currently pays a dividend of $1.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 828.03K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACRE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.40, showing growth from the present price of $10.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Mortgage. When comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 70.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -134.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACRE has decreased by -1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,015,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.57 million, following the sale of -52,752 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.82%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 21,906 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,691,024.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,054 position in ACRE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.26%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $9.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ACRE holdings by 7.22% and now holds 1.06 million ACRE shares valued at $9.11 million with the added 71235.0 shares during the period. ACRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.