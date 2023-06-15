In Wednesday’s session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) marked $33.25 per share, down from $33.54 in the previous session. While Urban Outfitters Inc. has underperformed by -0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URBN rose by 60.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.48 to $18.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.19% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to Overweight.

Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and URBN has an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a gain of 3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.46, showing decline from the present price of $33.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban Outfitters Inc. Shares?

Apparel Retail giant Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Urban Outfitters Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in URBN has increased by 8.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,114,515 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.7 million, following the purchase of 798,557 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in URBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 117,328 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,782,204.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 419,590 position in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 5698.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.11%, now holding 5.29 million shares worth $143.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Turtle Creek Asset Management, In decreased its URBN holdings by -1.11% and now holds 5.19 million URBN shares valued at $140.51 million with the lessened 58050.0 shares during the period. URBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.90% at present.