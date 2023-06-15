Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) marked $63.64 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $65.70. While Sea Limited has underperformed by -3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SE fell by -9.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.70 to $40.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.69% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sea Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.66M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.52, showing growth from the present price of $63.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sea Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in SE has increased by 2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,005,318 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.2 billion, following the purchase of 1,154,356 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in SE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,736,996 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.68 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,991,406.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 3,395,763 position in SE. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -5.04 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.49%, now holding 16.42 million shares worth $1.25 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its SE holdings by 4.48% and now holds 15.71 million SE shares valued at $1.2 billion with the added 0.67 million shares during the period. SE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.