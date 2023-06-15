The share price of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) fell to $23.78 per share on Wednesday from $24.30. While Safehold Inc. has underperformed by -2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAFE fell by -41.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.68 to $23.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 27, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SAFE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $4.42 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 144.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SAFE is recording an average volume of 501.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -9.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.25, showing growth from the present price of $23.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safehold Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAFE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAFE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SAFE has increased by 214.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,552,937 shares of the stock, with a value of $181.65 million, following the purchase of 4,471,824 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SAFE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 182.14%.

At the end of the first quarter, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its SAFE holdings by 308.93% and now holds 2.81 million SAFE shares valued at $78.0 million with the added 2.13 million shares during the period. SAFE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.