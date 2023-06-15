Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) closed Wednesday at $11.50 per share, down from $11.71 a day earlier. While Northwest Bancshares Inc. has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWBI fell by -6.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.35 to $9.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.45% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

The current dividend for NWBI investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NWBI is recording an average volume of 856.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.86%, with a loss of -2.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.80, showing growth from the present price of $11.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Northwest Bancshares Inc. Shares?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NWBI has increased by 2.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,637,658 shares of the stock, with a value of $206.18 million, following the purchase of 442,608 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NWBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 181,256 additional shares for a total stake of worth $174.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,952,656.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -138,104 position in NWBI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.41%, now holding 7.05 million shares worth $82.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its NWBI holdings by 4.01% and now holds 4.07 million NWBI shares valued at $47.59 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. NWBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.