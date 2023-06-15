Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) marked $10.04 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $10.13. While Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -37.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.12 to $9.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) to Buy.

Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Leslie’s Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.09M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LESL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a loss of -9.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.92, showing growth from the present price of $10.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslie’s Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Retail. When comparing Leslie’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -321.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 118.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LESL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LESL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LESL has increased by 1.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,963,748 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.76 million, following the purchase of 189,259 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LESL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,715,925 additional shares for a total stake of worth $191.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,621,193.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC added a 816,430 position in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC purchased an additional 10.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 556.76%, now holding 11.85 million shares worth $128.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased its LESL holdings by 2.71% and now holds 11.58 million LESL shares valued at $125.69 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. LESL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 118.88% at present.