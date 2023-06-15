A share of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) closed at $16.76 per share on Wednesday, down from $17.07 day before. While Leonardo DRS Inc. has underperformed by -1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRS rose by 39.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.25 to $7.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.47% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2023, Truist started tracking Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Leonardo DRS Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DRS is registering an average volume of 671.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a gain of 4.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.25, showing growth from the present price of $16.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leonardo DRS Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Aerospace & Defense market, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is based in the USA. When comparing Leonardo DRS Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in DRS has increased by 501.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,208,847 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.34 million, following the purchase of 3,508,682 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,168 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,834,960.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 1,898,539 position in DRS. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 2.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 852.07%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $34.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DRS holdings by 9.03% and now holds 2.09 million DRS shares valued at $31.53 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. DRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.90% at present.