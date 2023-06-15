As of Wednesday, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KD) stock closed at $13.27, down from $13.66 the previous day. While Kyndryl Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KD rose by 39.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.21 to $7.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) recommending Sector Outperform.

Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KD is recording 1.68M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a gain of 5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KD has increased by 7.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,902,157 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.63 million, following the purchase of 1,726,152 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in KD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -124,339 additional shares for a total stake of worth $240.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,627,140.

During the first quarter, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -2,063,862 position in KD. Greenlight Capital, Inc. sold an additional -0.51 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.64%, now holding 8.5 million shares worth $122.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its KD holdings by 29.74% and now holds 7.13 million KD shares valued at $103.14 million with the added 1.64 million shares during the period. KD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.80% at present.