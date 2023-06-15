MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) marked $62.00 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $62.14. While MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTSI rose by 28.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.56 to $42.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.81% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, TD Cowen Reiterated MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) to Outperform.

Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 474.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MTSI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.58%, with a gain of 2.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.00, showing growth from the present price of $62.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MTSI has increased by 3.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,300,729 shares of the stock, with a value of $309.24 million, following the purchase of 189,960 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MTSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 71,835 additional shares for a total stake of worth $302.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,192,179.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 505,518 position in MTSI. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.11%, now holding 3.29 million shares worth $191.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its MTSI holdings by -20.78% and now holds 2.51 million MTSI shares valued at $146.18 million with the lessened -0.66 million shares during the period. MTSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.