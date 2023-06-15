The share price of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) rose to $58.43 per share on Wednesday from $57.98. While Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLIC rose by 26.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.81 to $35.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.58% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) to Neutral.

Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KLIC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KLIC is recording an average volume of 430.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.00, showing decline from the present price of $58.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is based in the Singapore. When comparing Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -85.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KLIC has decreased by -4.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,092,225 shares of the stock, with a value of $385.68 million, following the sale of -380,507 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in KLIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $304.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,391,742.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag subtracted a -200,339 position in KLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.80%, now holding 2.84 million shares worth $135.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its KLIC holdings by 21.28% and now holds 2.56 million KLIC shares valued at $121.95 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. KLIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.79% at present.