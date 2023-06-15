A share of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) closed at $22.30 per share on Wednesday, down from $22.47 day before. While Banco Macro S.A. has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMA rose by 86.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.15 to $9.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) to Underweight.

Analysis of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

It’s important to note that BMA shareholders are currently getting $0.94 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 183.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BMA is registering an average volume of 191.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a loss of -0.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.10, showing decline from the present price of $22.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Macro S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Banco Macro S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Odey Asset Management LLP’s position in BMA has increased by 3.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,241,871 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.97 million, following the purchase of 46,177 additional shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BMA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.93%.

At the end of the first quarter, Boston Management & Research decreased its BMA holdings by -4.13% and now holds 0.14 million BMA shares valued at $2.46 million with the lessened 6000.0 shares during the period. BMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.70% at present.