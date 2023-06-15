As of Wednesday, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (NYSE:AMPY) stock closed at $6.76, down from $6.86 the previous day. While Amplify Energy Corp. has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPY fell by -20.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.38 to $5.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.16% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) to Buy.

Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Amplify Energy Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMPY is recording 524.75K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a loss of -9.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amplify Energy Corp. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) based in the USA. When comparing Amplify Energy Corp. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 805.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AMPY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -249,345 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,112,690.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 95,593 position in AMPY. Newtyn Management LLC purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.78%, now holding 1.14 million shares worth $7.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its AMPY holdings by 25.64% and now holds 0.68 million AMPY shares valued at $4.7 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. AMPY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.90% at present.