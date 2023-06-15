The share price of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) fell to $49.73 per share on Wednesday from $50.16. While Imperial Oil Limited has underperformed by -0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMO fell by -8.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.99 to $39.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.43% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Imperial Oil Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IMO is recording an average volume of 487.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.73, showing growth from the present price of $49.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Imperial Oil Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Integrated sector, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is based in the Canada. When comparing Imperial Oil Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in IMO has decreased by -0.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,955,842 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.22 billion, following the sale of -33,123 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in IMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,419,917 additional shares for a total stake of worth $933.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,335,449.

During the first quarter, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. added a 287,175 position in IMO. Strategic Advisers LLC purchased an additional 0.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.84%, now holding 5.04 million shares worth $256.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its IMO holdings by -4.77% and now holds 4.43 million IMO shares valued at $225.62 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. IMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.