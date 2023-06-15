Within its last year performance, PLAB rose by 18.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.81 to $13.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.69% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 22, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) to Market Perform.

Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Photronics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PLAB is registering an average volume of 521.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.24%, with a gain of 2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $23.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Photronics Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is based in the USA. When comparing Photronics Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PLAB has decreased by -2.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,287,778 shares of the stock, with a value of $134.3 million, following the sale of -254,464 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in PLAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 59,693 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,485,908.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -12,202 position in PLAB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 48647.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.48%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $29.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its PLAB holdings by -1.26% and now holds 1.52 million PLAB shares valued at $22.04 million with the lessened 19401.0 shares during the period. PLAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.