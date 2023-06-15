Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) marked $14.25 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $14.30. While Acadia Realty Trust has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKR fell by -13.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.11 to $12.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.64% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) to Sector Weight.

Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

AKR currently pays a dividend of $0.72 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 746.16K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AKR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a loss of -0.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing growth from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acadia Realty Trust Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AKR has increased by 2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,712,177 shares of the stock, with a value of $212.27 million, following the purchase of 308,273 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 42,944 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,434,338.

During the first quarter, Cohen & Steers Capital Management subtracted a -334,727 position in AKR. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 1.03 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.63%, now holding 6.84 million shares worth $92.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AKR holdings by -0.33% and now holds 6.21 million AKR shares valued at $83.92 million with the lessened 20704.0 shares during the period. AKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.84% at present.