As of Wednesday, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (AMEX:FOXO) stock closed at $0.34, up from $0.32 the previous day. While FOXO Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOXO fell by -96.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.58% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FOXO Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FOXO is recording 1.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.00%, with a gain of 8.71% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze FOXO Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FOXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FOXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 190,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $76190.0, following the purchase of 190,476 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in FOXO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 34.18%.

FOXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.60% at present.